Dozens gather to benefit veteran, Hennepin Co. Sheriff's Office employee with pulmonary fibrosis

Dave General, an Army veteran, is an employee of the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and is suffering from pulmonary fibrosis.

Saturday, dozens of people gathered to celebrate General at a benefit for him and his family featuring a silent auction, door prizes and even a band.

He is currently on the emergency lung transplant list.

Organizers say throwing the benefit was a no-brainer. After all, they say it’s what General would have done for them.

“He was in the Army. He did 17 years in the Army and he worked for the HCSO for about 17 years and he’s one of those guys that has done so much for the community and the department and the military, this was the least we could do to make sure he’s taken care of,” said Trent Jovanovich, who organized the event.

All of the funds raised at the event went to General and his family to help with medical expenses.