MN couple sued for allegedly using rat poison to prevent dogs from urinating in yard

The Brief Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has sued two Mankato residents after they allegedly put rat poison on the sidewalk to prevent dogs from urinating in their yard. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, which regulates the usage of rat poison. The couple also put up many signs around their yard showing animosity toward dogs.



The Minnesota Attorney General has sued a Mankato couple after they allegedly put rat poison on a public sidewalk to prevent dogs from urinating in their garden.

Couple sued for allegedly trying to poison dogs

The rat poison was placed along the public sidewalk in front of the couple's home. Photo courtesy of the Minnesota Attorney General's Office. (Supplied)

What we know:

The Attorney General's Office alleges in a lawsuit and temporary restraining order that two Mankato residents placed several blocks of rat poison near the sidewalk in front of their home on West Lewis Street.

The couple placed the poison to try and prevent owners from letting their dogs urinate in their yard. Signs were also placed around the property and appeared to show that the couple's intent was to harm dogs, officials say.

It is reported that at least one dog ate the rat poison, and required the dog's owner to induce vomiting, so the dog didn't suffer serious illness or death, the Attorney General's Office said.

At some point during the investigation, a Minnesota Department of Agriculture investigator approached the couple, but they refused to cooperate, authorities said.

One of the signs that the couple put up around their yard. Photo courtesy of the Minnesota Attorney General's Office. (Supplied)

Dig deeper:

The Environment Protection Agency (EPA) sets the standard for the use of rat poison, and prohibits the use of bait blocks used in outdoor, above-ground locations unless it is inside a bait station box that cannot be accessed by wildlife, dogs or children.

What's next:

The Attorney General's Office says the couple has been charged with "failing to use the rodenticide blocks at issue in a manner consistent with their EPA-approved label." The lawsuit asks the court to impose a civil penalty of $7,500 for each day of violation.

On July 2, the court granted a temporary restraining order, requiring the couple to remove the rat poison from the public sidewalk, and allow an inspector with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture to inspect the outside of their property. They were also barred from putting any more rat poison out.