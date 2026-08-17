Decomposed body found along shore of Bde Maka Ska, investigation ongoing

The Brief Minneapolis police found a dead body along the shore of Bde Maka Ska near West 36th Street and East Bde Maka Ska Parkway in Minneapolis Sunday morning. The body was severely decomposed and removed by medical personnel, according to officials. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the individual and their cause of death.



The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a dead body was found along the shore of Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis Sunday morning.

Decomposed body found along Bde Maka Ska shore

What we know:

Around 11:30 a.m., Minneapolis and Minneapolis Park police responded to a report of a body in the water near West 36th Street and East Bde Maka Ska Parkway, according to a news release from the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board.

Authorities located the body along the shore. The body was severely decomposed. Medical personnel removed it from the scene.

What we don't know:

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify the individual and cause of death. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.