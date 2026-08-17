Jonas Brothers announce November St. Paul stop as part of Burning Up tour

The Brief The Jonas Brothers are bringing The Burning Up Tour All Over Again to 45 cities across North America this fall. The tour stops at Grand Casino Arena in Saint Paul on Monday, Nov. 2. Supporting acts on the tour include Magnus Ferrell, Franklin Jonas, and All Time Low.



The Jonas Brothers are hitting the road this fall on a new tour across North America, making a stop at St. Paul's Grand Casino Arena along the way.

Jonas Brothers announce new tour

What we know:

The Burning Up Tour All Over Again kicks off Friday, Sept. 25 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, and will travel to cities like Toronto, Washington, D.C., Miami, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Denver before wrapping up Monday, Dec. 21 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The tour makes a stop at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul on Monday, Nov. 2, marking their fourth headlining show in the city. The band last played Grand Casino Arena in October 2025.

Magnus Ferrell, Franklin Jonas, and All Time Low are set to join as special guests on select dates.

Why you should care:

Tickets will be available starting with the Spotify Reserved presale in the U.S. on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 8:28 a.m., the announcement says.

Additional presales will run throughout the week, with general on sale beginning Friday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m.