Minnesota weather: Warm sunshine with stray rumble chances Monday evening

The Brief Warm and humid weather continues across Minnesota on Monday with highs in the low to mid-80s. Scattered thunderstorms are possible Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Isolated thunderstorms could redevelop Tuesday afternoon.



Monday stays warm and mostly quiet across Minnesota before thunderstorm chances develop during the evening and overnight hours.

Monday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

The day will stay fairly quiet with a mix of sunshine and clouds, along with a light westerly breeze.

Temperatures climb into the low to mid 80s, with the Twin Cities metro reaching a high of around 84 degrees. Overnight lows dip into the 60s with humid conditions and thunderstorm opportunities.

Storm chances on Monday

What to expect:

Scattered storms develop across northern Minnesota during the afternoon before moving south and east into the evening. After a brief lull, additional storms are expected to redevelop overnight across parts of western and southern Minnesota.

Parts of western Minnesota are under a Level 2 slight risk for severe weather, while the western Twin Cities metro is included in a Level 1 marginal risk.

These storms could produce wind gusts over 60 mph, hail up to 1 inch in diameter and brief heavy downpours.

Severe risk map as of Monday morning. (FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Tuesday turns a little cooler but still humid, with temperatures in the 70s. Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms could redevelop during the afternoon, though most areas will stay dry.

Wednesday is comfortable as abundant sunshine returns and temperatures hold in the upper 70s. Temperatures climb back into the low 80s Thursday and Friday, along with a few isolated thunderstorm chances.

Similar weather continues this weekend, with sunshine and temperatures hovering around 80 degrees.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)