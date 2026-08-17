Dakota Co. Sheriff seeks tips after man found dead in Mississippi River

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The Brief The Dakota County Sheriff's Office is investigating the suspicious death of a man whose body was found in the Mississippi River. Timothy Bryan Standish Jr., 40, was found dead in the river near Inver Grove Heights on Friday, August 14. Investigators are trying to learn more about Standish's life and his recent activities.



The Dakota County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help as it investigates the death of a man whose body was found in the Mississippi River near Inver Grove Heights last week.

What we know:

Deputies say Timothy Bryan Standish Jr., 40, was found dead in the Mississippi River near Inver Grove Heights on Friday, August 14.

Speaking with FOX 9's Paul Blume on Monday, the sheriff said the death is considered "very suspicious" but authorities were still investigating the circumstances of the death.

What you can do:

Deputies are trying to learn more about Standish's life prior to his death and are asking for people who knew him to contact investigators.

Detectives are asking anyone who knew Standish or has information about his friends and activities to contact the sheriff's office.

Officials say even the smallest details could be crucial for the case. Tips can be submitted by calling 651-438-TIPS (8477) or online.