Twin Cities gas prices hit $4/gallon, up 16 cents in one week

The Brief Gas prices in the Twin Cities have jumped 16.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4 per gallon. Diesel prices nationally are up 14.3 cents, now at $5.418 per gallon. The main drivers are global supply disruptions, with no quick relief in sight.



Drivers across the Twin Cities are feeling the pinch as average gasoline prices have surged past $4 per gallon, fueled by global supply disruptions and refinery issues.

Gas prices surge across Twin Cities, neighboring areas

What we know:

According to GasBuddy's survey of 1,106 stations in the Twin Cities, average gasoline prices have risen 16.3 cents per gallon in the last week, now sitting at $4 per gallon. Prices are 5.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and $1.05 per gallon higher than this time last year.

What they're saying:

"Average gasoline prices climbed back above $4 per gallon over the last week, with prices rising in slightly more states than they fell, as rebounding oil prices driven by the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz and ongoing Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries kept upward pressure on the market," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

The cheapest station in the Twin Cities was priced at $3.49 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.19 per gallon—a difference of 70 cents. Across Minnesota, prices ranged from $3.37 to $4.86 per gallon, a spread of $1.49. National and regional price trends.

National average up 7.7 cents

By the numbers:

The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.7 cents per gallon in the last week, now averaging $4.02 per gallon. This is 3.6 cents higher than a month ago and 93.1 cents higher than a year ago, based on GasBuddy data from more than 11 million weekly price reports at over 150,000 gas stations.

Neighboring areas are also seeing increases. Wisconsin’s average is $3.88 per gallon, up 4.4 cents from last week. Sioux Falls is at $3.95 per gallon, a jump of 25.2 cents. Minnesota’s statewide average is $3.96 per gallon, up 13.8 cents from last week. Historical context shows that both local and national gas prices have climbed steadily over the past five years.

For example, on Aug. 17, 2025, the Twin Cities average was $2.95 per gallon, compared to $4 per gallon on Monday.

Strait of Hormuz impacting gas prices

The backstory:

The recent surge is attributed to ongoing global events, including the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries. These factors are putting pressure on both gasoline and diesel prices, with diesel rising in nearly every state.

GasBuddy officials say that the seasonal switch to winter-blend gasoline could bring some relief in the coming month, but ongoing refinery strikes and global supply disruptions mean prices are likely to remain high for now.

What we don't know:

It is not clear when the Strait of Hormuz will reopen or when refinery strikes might end, so there is no timeline for when drivers might see lower prices at the pump.