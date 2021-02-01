Dog inside vehicle stolen in Woodbury found, reunited with family

article

A dog that was inside a vehicle when it was stolen in Woodbury, Minnesota over the weekend was found and has been reunited with her family.

Violet, a female labradoodle, was inside her family’s black Lexus GK SUV when it was taken from the Walgreens on Queens Drive on Sunday morning, according to the Woodbury Police Department. It was one of two vehicles that were stolen that day.

Police said Violet’s family received a call on Monday morning from someone who found their dog tied to a parked vehicle outside an apartment complex in St. Paul. The vehicle was not the one that was stolen.

The family met the caller and a St. Paul police officer at the apartment complex and were reunited with Violet.

Woodbury Police Commander John Altman said that while Violet was physically OK, the family reported she was "clearly traumatized" by the experience.

Altman said the two stolen vehicles have not been recovered. The investigation is ongoing.