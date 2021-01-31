Woodbury police searching for thieves who stole 2 vehicles, including 1 with dog inside

article

Police in Woodbury, Minnesota are asking for the public's help as they investigate the theft of two vehicles, including one which had a dog inside.

According to officers, a group of four driving two other vehicles -- which are also presumed to be stolen -- stole two other vehicles in the city. One vehicle, a gold Durango, was taken from a parking lot at the Health East Sports Center on Radio Drive.

The other, a black Lexus GK SUV with the plates 445LFK, was taken from the Walgreens on Queens Drive. Inside the Lexus was a female labradoodle named Violet with a purple collar.

In both instances, the thieves prowled the lot, looking for something of interest -- like a purse or key fob in a vehicle.

Police are asking anyone who spots the Lexus or Violet to call police at 651-439-9381.