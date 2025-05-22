DOC 9 presents: After George Floyd

The Brief "After George Floyd" is a one-hour news documentary that examines the status of reform efforts in Minneapolis five years after Floyd's murder. FOX 9 journalists spent months talking to residents, business owners, police officers, as well as city and state officials, about what has, and hasn't, changed since May 25, 2020. Viewers will tag along with officers walking the beat at George Floyd Square, revisit the iconic George Floyd mural with one of the artists, and hear two Minneapolis police chiefs address recent efforts to "re-write history."



At George Floyd Square, these officers hope to build trust in MPD

Two Minneapolis police officers are now assigned specifically to the area where George Floyd was murdered in 2020.

George Floyd Square became the epicenter of the city’s struggle to navigate the tension and frustration that followed Floyd’s murder.

FOX 9 recently followed the officers as they walked their new beat and interacted with neighbors and business owners.

DOJ files motion to dismiss Minneapolis consent decree

The Trump Administration announced it will no longer pursue a federal consent decree with the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD).

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a motion to have the consent decree dismissed.

The city entered into a court-enforceable agreement with the DOJ late last year, but it has been paused for several months.

If the federal consent decree is scrapped, MPD will continue to be under a state consent decree that requires police reforms related to discrimination and use of force.

With the federal consent decree up in the air, FOX 9 talked to the commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Human Rights about the status of the state's consent decree and how Minneapolis is progressing with police reforms five years after the murder of George Floyd.

George Floyd’s murder shook the country. Can his mural help it heal?

The mural is expected to be a popular destination as the city prepares to mark the 5-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder.

Local artists created the iconic image on the side of a building at the corner where Floyd was killed. It has attracted visitors from all over the world.

As the city prepares for the 5-year anniversary of Floyd’s death, one of the artists reflected on the mural’s lasting impact.

Businesses left struggling 5 years after George Floyd’s murder

Businesses near 38th and Chicago, where George Floyd was killed in 2020, are struggling five years later. The intersection, now known as George Floyd Square, was closed to traffic for over a year and many businesses have closed.

A dozen business owners are now suing the city.

MPD chief addresses efforts to re-write history after George Floyd’s murder: ‘Everyone knew what they saw’

In recent interviews with FOX 9, former police chief Medaria Arradondo called the "revisionist history" of what happened to George Floyd "dangerous." Brian O’Hara, who succeeded Arradondo, said "everyone knew what they saw" when they watched the video of Floyd’s murder in May 2020.