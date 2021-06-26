Digital Well-Being grant aims to fight impact of screen-time on younger Minnesotans

With just days left to go until a partial government shutdown, lawmakers are working for the second weekend in a row on a state budget during a special session in St. Paul.

One thing both sides appear to have agreed on is education funding, and the deal includes a measure aimed at mitigating the impact of screen time.

"We call cell phones the slot machine in your pocket. That's some dangerous territory," said KK Meyers, a former educator who saw the impact screen time was having in her classroom.

"We reached that tipping point where, as educators, we could no longer control all that was coming in with devices," said Myers.

That firsthand experience inspired her to start LiveMore, ScreenLess with Maree Hampton, who has a background in public health.

The Minnesota-based nonprofit promotes the balanced and intentional use of technology. The organization was the inspiration for the Digital Well-Being grant, a piece of legislation that would provide $1 million in funding to accelerate the work LiveMore ScreenLess is already doing.

Danyelle Robinson serves on LiveMore’s Youth Council and shared the impact technology has had on her generation in a Senate Education Committee hearing earlier this year.

"There was no one to tell us how to use technology in a proper way that wasn't damaging to our brains and our bodies and our mental health," said Robinson.

The money would be used to create an information and resource hub for all Minnesotans and would help identify a network of organizations to partner with to address issues like cyberbullying and suicide prevention.

It would also provide peer development and training for schools, youth groups and community organizations.

"Social media is having a devastating impact on youth mental health. LiveMore ScreenLess is the only organization I have found in this state that is equipped to fully address the issue of digital wellbeing," said Minnesota State Senator Roger Chamberlin (R- Lino Lakes) in a statement.

Chamberlin authored the legislation, which is expected to be included as a part of the omnibus education finance bill.