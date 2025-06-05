Expand / Collapse search

Derrick Thompson trial: Closing arguments set to begin Thursday

Updated  June 5, 2025 8:10am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
Closing arguments are set to begin Thursday morning in the criminal trial of Derrick Thompson, who stands accused as the driver of a high-speed crash in Minneapolis that claimed the lives of five young women nearly two years ago. FOX 9's Bill Keller has more on the story.

The Brief

    • The prosecution and defense are set to deliver closing arguments starting at 9 a.m. in the murder trial of Derrick Thompson.
    • Thompson is accused of being the driver in a high-speed crash that killed five young women in Minneapolis in June 2023.
    • After closing arguments, the jury will start deliberations.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Closing arguments are set to begin Thursday morning in Derrick Thompson’s criminal trial for a deadly crash that killed five young women in Minneapolis nearly two years ago.   

Thompson is facing 15 charges, including third-degree murder and criminal vehicular homicide, for allegedly running a red light at high speed and crashing into a car carrying five young women in June 2023.

All five women, Salma Mohamed Abdikadir, Sahra Liban Gesaade, Sagal Burhaan Hersi, Siham Adan Odhowa, and Sabiriin Mohamoud Ali, were killed in the wreck. The women were all between the ages of 17 and 20.

Recap of Derrick Thompson trial

Derrick Thompson's brother, Damarco Thompson, was called by the prosecution to testify against Derrick. Damarco said he was not in the rented Escalade during the fatal crash. FOX 9's Rob Olson has the full story.

Big picture view:

Over the past week, prosecutors have been laying out their case against Derrick Thompson, telling the jury how the 29-year-old was treated for a broken pelvis after crashing a rented Escalade.

However, the defense has argued it was not Derrick, but his brother Damarco, who was behind the wheel of that speeding SUV when it slammed into a car full of women on Lake Street. 

Derrick Thompson’s brother testified against him, insisting that Derrick was the one driving. He testified they went to the rental car facility together at the airport, but it was Derrick who drove off in the rented Cadillac, and no one else was with him.

In the week-long trial, jurors heard from a number of eyewitnesses, investigators and forensic scientists. They also heard from several family members of the young women who died.

Following the last day of testimony on Wednesday, the prosecution rested its case. The defense also rested without calling a single witness.

What's next:

Closing arguments are set to begin at 9 a.m. Thursday morning, then the case will be sent to the jury for deliberations. If convicted, Thompson faces decades behind bars.

