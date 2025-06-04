Derrick Thompson trial: Brother testifies he was not driving the Escalade

The Brief Derrick Thompson is charged with 15 counts of criminal vehicular homicide and third-degree murder in a crash that killed five young women. Thompson's defense strategy is to cast doubt that prosecutors can prove he was the one driving. Thompson's brother, Damarco, took the stand on Wednesday and testified Derrick was the person driving the rented Cadillac Escalade.



Damarco Thompson took the stand on Wednesday, testifying that his brother, Derrick Thompson, was the person who was driving at the time of the fatal crash that killed five women in Minneapolis in 2023.

Brother testifies

What happened:

Derrick Thompson's defense strategy is to cast doubt that he was driving the SUV during the fatal crash. The defense suggested his brother, Damarco Thompson, was the one behind the wheel that night, pointing to evidence that Damarco's hat and car keys were found inside the crashed vehicle.

Damarco explained that Derrick grabbed some items out of the Dodge Challenger, including his blue hat, which was found in the Escalade. The set of keys discovered was also a set of spare keys that Derrick kept, he testified.

During his testimony, Damarco said after they left the airport rental facility, Derrick Thompson was the one driving the Escalade, and he drove the challenger to Woodbury.

When asked under direct questioning, Damarco said he did not drive the Escalade that night. When asked whether anyone else was in the vehicle with his brother, he responded "no."

While cameras are allowed in the courtroom for this trial, Damarco opted not to have his testimony on camera.

Video surveillance

Dig deeper:

A Minneapolis police investigator spent hours on the stand Tuesday presenting various videos to prove that Derrick Thompson was the one driving.

Sgt. David Ligneel showed videos from the rental car ramp at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, showing Thompson and his brother arriving in a car and both walking inside.

When they leave, cameras show Derrick driving the Escalade, no one in the passenger seat, then his brother exiting right behind him driving the car.

Another video, zooming in on the aftermath of the crash scene, shows no one exiting the passenger side of the Escalade. An eyewitness testified she saw Derrick emerge from the driver’s door.

A nurse who treated Thompson for a broken pelvis in the days after the crash testified that Derrick never mentioned anything about being a passenger in the SUV or that anyone else was even in the vehicle. Her impression of things he said was that he was driving.