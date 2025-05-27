Derrick Thompson set to face trial in deadly crash that killed 5 women in Minneapolis

The Brief Derrick Thompson is set to face trial in a deadly wreck that claimed the lives of five women in Minneapolis. Thompson is charged with third-degree murder and criminal vehicular homicide. He has already been convicted of gun and drug charges in federal court related to the crash.



The son of a former Minnesota state lawmaker is set to face trial in a deadly, high-speed wreck on Lake Street in Minneapolis that claimed the lives of five young women in June 2023.

Derrick Thompson trial begins

What we know:

Jury selection is scheduled to get underway on Monday in the trial of Derrick Thompson.

Thompson is accused of taking the exit from I-35W to Lake Street at a high-rate of speed, blowing through a stop light, and crashing into a car carrying five young women between the ages of 17 and 20. Salma Mohamed Abdikadir, Sahra Liban Gesaade, Sagal Burhaan Hersi, Siham Adan Odhowa, and Sabiriin Mohamoud Ali were all killed.

Thompson faces 15 counts, including third-degree murder and criminal vehicular homicide.

Deadly Minneapolis crash

The backstory:

The criminal complaint against Thompson alleges a Minnesota state trooper clocked Thompson driving 95 mph in a 55 mph zone on I-35W in a black Cadillac Escalade rental. Troopers say he was driving recklessly, weaving in and out of traffic.

According to the charges, when the trooper pulled out to pull Thompson over, but Thompson quickly took the exit at Lake Street before the trooper could turn on their emergency lights.

The Escalade barreled down the exit and through the stop light at Lake and 2nd Avenue. All five women in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers say Thompson was able to run from his vehicle but was arrested a short distance away outside a Taco Bell.

A receipt in the vehicle listed Thompson as the person who rented the Escalade.

Derrick Thompson convicted in federal case

Big picture view:

It has taken nearly two years for Thompson's case to go to trial in part due to delays caused by a federal investigation into Thompson.

Thompson was convicted in federal court of possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime, and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Those charges were linked to the deadly crash after police found guns and drugs inside Thompson's Escalade following the wreck. He was convicted last year by a jury. However, he still awaits sentencing in that case.

Dig deeper:

Thompson is the son of former Minnesota State Representative John Thompson. Thompson served in the Minnesota House for one term, from 2021 to 2023.

John Thompson rose to prominence as an activist for change after the killing of his friend Philando Castile. However, while in office, he faced controversy following a traffic stop in St. Paul where John Thompson was allegedly driving with a suspended license. FOX 9 later uncovered past accounts of John Thompson being accused of domestic abuse.