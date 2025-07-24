Derrick Thompson sentencing: Prosecutors want 58+ year sentence in deadly crash

The Brief Derrick Thompson will appear in court on Thursday as he faces sentencing for the deadly crash that killed five young women in Minneapolis. Prosecutors this week asked the judge to hand down consecutive sentences that would put Thompson behind bars for more than 58 years. The defense is asking for concurrent sentences, with the suggestion of a sentence closer to 22 to 27 years.



The Hennepin County Attorney's Office is asking a judge to hand down consecutive sentences for Derrick Thompson in the deadly crash that killed five young women in Minneapolis, which could put Thompson behind bars for nearly 60 years.

Sentencing request

What we know:

In documents filed this week ahead of Thursday's sentence, prosecutors asked a judge to hand down five consecutive sentences for Thompson, totaling 704 months, or just over 58 years in prison.

The defense filed separate arguments, asking for a judge to opt for concurrent sentences – meaning each sentence would be served at the same time. The defense suggested a sentence in the 268 to 335 month range, or between 22 and 27 years. Attorneys said that sentencing length had been discussed prior to federal authorities bringing charges against Thompson.

Thompson is due in court at 10 a.m. on Thursday for sentencing.

Dig deeper:

In their arguments, prosecutors point to a previous serious crash involving Thompson in California.

Five months before the Minneapolis crash, Thompson had been granted early release from prison in Santa Barbara after a serious crash that put a woman in a coma back in 2018. Prosecutors say it was a miracle that no one in that case died.

"[Thompson] was better equipped than anyone to understand the danger of his actions, but he didn't care enough about others to make a better choice," prosecutors argue.

Deadly Minneapolis crash

The backstory:

Derrick Thompson was found guilty in June of a deadly crash in Minneapolis in June 2023 that claimed the lives of Salma Mohamed Abdikadir, Sahra Liban Gesaade, Sagal Burhaan Hersi, Siham Adan Odhowa, and Sabiriin Mohamoud Ali. Thompson was convicted of 15 counts at trial, including third-degree murder and criminal vehicular homicide.

Thompson was speeding and driving recklessly behind the wheel of a rented Escalade on Interstate 35W that night. Troopers say they had clocked him going 95 mph in a 55-mph zone. When a trooper pulled out to stop Thompson, they said he rapidly took the exit for Lake Street. Moments later, Thompson's Escalade ran a red light and slammed into a Honda Accord carrying the five young women at the intersection of East Lake Street and 2nd Avenue South.

Surveillance video shown at the trial showed Thompson's Escalade plowing into the Honda at a rapid pace. Troopers estimated that the Escalade was traveling between 77 mph and 84 mph at the time of impact. Moments before, it had been going above 100 miles per hour.

After the crash, prosecutors said Thompson was able to run from the Escalade and was found outside a nearby Taco Bell. Thompson lied and said he hadn't been involved in the crash, despite the fact he had blood on his face. The Escalade had also been rented by Thompson just 30 minutes before the crash.

The other side:

Thompson's defense tried to argue that Thompson's brother had been behind the wheel that night. However, troopers testified that only the Escalade's driver's side door opened after the crash. Thompson's brother also testified against Derrick at trial, saying he had driven Derrick to pick up the rental and then driven back home to Woodbury.

DNA tests on blood found in the Escalade strongly matched Derrick's DNA, by a likelihood ratio of one in a billion. The DNA did come back with a slight match to Thompson's brother, but the likelihood of a match to his brother was in the thousands.

Federal trial

What's next:

Before the state trial, Thompson was also convicted on federal charges for guns and fentanyl found in the Escalade after the crash. He is scheduled to be sentenced in that case in late September. That sentence will likely run concurrent to his state charges, however.