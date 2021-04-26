Derek Chauvin trial prosecutors discuss strategy after verdict

The state of Minnesota’s prosecution team for the Derek Chauvin murder trial opened up about the verdict, telling FOX 9 they had no idea what to expect when the jury came back after less than 10 hours of deliberations.

FOX 9 sat down with key prosecutors Jerry Blackwell, Steve Schleicher and Attorney General Keith Ellison for a behind-the-scenes conversation about the case.

They talked trial strategy, witnesses and what they hope the guilty verdict means for long-term change in America.

A Hennepin County jury convicted the former Minneapolis Police officer of murder and manslaughter charges last week. Chauvin is currently being held in an isolation unit inside the state’s maximum security prison at Oak Park Heights.

Chauvin is scheduled to be sentenced June 16. The three other officers charged in the case are scheduled for trial in August.