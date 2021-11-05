Derek Chauvin and ex-wife plead not guilty to financial fraud charges

Derek Chauvin and his ex-wife made virtual court appearances Friday afternoon in Washington County, pleading not guilty to financial fraud charges.

The couple, now divorced, is charged with nine counts of tax evasion and other crimes for underreporting their income and failing to pay taxes.

Derek Chauvin appeared remotely via video feed from the Oak Park Heights Prison where he is serving a 22.5-year sentence for the murder of George Floyd.

Kellie also appeared on video, from an undisclosed location. She continues to use "Chauvin" as her last name.

The cases are being handled separately though they were on the same courtroom feed, both pleading not guilty to the charges. The Chauvins are due back in court for pre-trial hearings on the same day, January 21.