Ex-Minneapolis police officer Chauvin, wife charged with tax crimes

The former Minneapolis police officer charged with the murder of George Floyd is now facing multiple charges for alleged tax crimes.

Derek Chauvin, has been charged with nine counts of aiding and abetting taxes - six of which are for filing a false or fraudulent return or statement and three counts of which are for failing to file. Chauvin's wife, Kellie faces the same charges.

According to the charges, the Chauvins did not file timely Minnesota income tax returns for 2016, 2017 or 2018 and fraudulently filed tax returns from 2014 to 2019. The couple allegedly underreported and underpaid taxes on income from multiple jobs and also failed to pay proper sales tax on a vehicle they bought in Minnesota.

“When you fail to fulfill the basic obligation to file and pay taxes, you are taking money from the pockets of citizens of Minnesota," read a statement from Washington County Attorney Pete Orput. "Our office has and will continue to file these charges when presented. Whether you are a prosecutor or police officer, or you are doctor or a realtor, no one is above the law.”

Derek Chauvin is in custody at the Oak Park Heights prison in connection to the Floyd case. Widely shared witness video showed Chauvin holding his knee on Floyd's neck during his arrest. Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder without intent, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.