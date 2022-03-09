Deputy's use of squad to strike, kill armed man in Mounds View justified, county attorney says

A Ramsey County deputy’s use of his squad car to strike and kill an armed man in Mound View, Minnesota in September 2021 was a justified use of force, Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena determined after a review of the case.

Keena announced the conclusion Wednesday afternoon after reviewing the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension's investigation of the incident, the autopsy report and several statements made by responding officers and witnesses. The Ramsey County Attorney's Office requested the Dakota County Attorney's Office review the incident, according to the news release.

The dash camera video released from Sgt. Don Rindal's squad on September 22 shows the squad approaching the scene on the 5200 block of Pinewood Court, where Troy Engstrom is standing on the sidewalk. About 19 seconds into the video, the deputy yells, "Got a gun; shots fired," as the squad car drives toward the suspect. The video stops before the squad car hits Engstrom, who is seen holding a gun.

The sheriff's office says the incident started around 10:40 a.m. when they were called out to a hotel on the 2200 block of Mounds View Boulevard for the report of a domestic assault in which a gun had been fired.

Advertisement

After the Engstrom was hit by the squad, deputies say they rendered aid, and he was rushed to Hennepin County Medical Center. Engstrom died of multiple blunt force inquiries due to pedestrian – motor vehicle collision, according to the medical examiner.