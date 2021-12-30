Expand / Collapse search
Wind Chill Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Benton County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Watonwan County, Wright County
3
Wind Chill Warning
from FRI 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Cottonwood County, Crow Wing County, Douglas County, Hubbard County, Jackson County, Koochiching County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lake Of The Woods County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, North Beltrami County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pine County, Pipestone County, Pope County, South Aitkin County, South Beltrami County, South Cass County, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Traverse County, Wadena County, Yellow Medicine County
Wind Chill Warning
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Clay County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Kittson County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Clearwater County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County

Deputies searching for driver who struck pedestrians in Little Canada

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 9:47PM
Little Canada
FOX 9

Driver hits group on side of road in Little Canada, Minn.

Surveillance video shows a hit and run on December 15 in Little Canada along Little Canada Road where several pedestrians were hit by a driver.

LITTLE CANADA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Deputies are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit and run earlier this month that injured multiple pedestrians in Little Canada, Minnesota.

A video shared by the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office on Thursday shows the December 15 incident involving a white four-door sedan that was driving eastbound on Little Canada Road near Fire Barns Skatepark shortly after 1 a.m.

In the video, the driver goes off the road, onto the sidewalk, and hits members of a group standing along the sidewalk in front of the park area.

The vehicle then drove back onto the road and eastbound on Little Canada Road. It's believed to have minor damage to the front end and passenger side bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-7323.