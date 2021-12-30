Deputies searching for driver who struck pedestrians in Little Canada

Deputies are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit and run earlier this month that injured multiple pedestrians in Little Canada, Minnesota.

A video shared by the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office on Thursday shows the December 15 incident involving a white four-door sedan that was driving eastbound on Little Canada Road near Fire Barns Skatepark shortly after 1 a.m.

In the video, the driver goes off the road, onto the sidewalk, and hits members of a group standing along the sidewalk in front of the park area.

The vehicle then drove back onto the road and eastbound on Little Canada Road. It's believed to have minor damage to the front end and passenger side bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-7323.