Democrats may try to eliminate Ocasio-Cortez’s House seat, paper says

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., would do well to prepare to see her House seat vanish after this year's redistricting over to her targeting of "established Democrats" with funds from her Courage to Change PAC, according to a New York Post editorial.

The editorial, which ran on Sunday, said the freshman representative has been in "hot water" with some in the party for "refusing to pay dues to her caucus' fundraising arm, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee" and instead devotes resources to "defeating Democrats."

Ocasio-Cortez, 30, launched her own political action committee with the hopes of supporting some challengers "who refuse to bow to establishment pressure."

The PAC's endorsements included four House candidates running to unseat Democratic incumbents: Marie Newman for Illinois' 5th district, Samelys Lopez for New York's 15th district, Jessica Cisneros for Texas' 28th district, and Teresa Fernandez for New Mexico's third district.

Two of the candidates are seeking office in seats held by Republicans, including the Texas seat occupied by Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas. One of the endorsements is for Georgette Gomez, a California Democrat who wants to fill the state's open 53rd district.

"Don’t be surprised when the established Democrats who’ll control redistricting after the 2020 Census do their best to eliminate her seat," the editorial stated.

NPR reported that her Courage to Change mission statement is to “reward challengers and incumbents who display political courage — people who refuse to bow to establishment pressure, who advocate ferociously for working-class families, and who have lived the same struggles as the people they seek to represent."

