Death of Minneapolis woman ruled a homicide

Minneapolis police say the death of a woman whose body was found this week in the city has been ruled a homicide.

The victim, identified Thursday evening by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner as 37-year-old LaTiffany Lessley, was found dead inside a home on North Thomas Avenue near North 8th Avenue in the Willard-Hay neighborhood.

Police say officers were called out Tuesday afternoon around 3:15 p.m. for the report of the death.

According to the ME report, Lessley died from stab wounds. it's unclear how long she had been dead before her body was discovered.

No arrests have been made for the killing. Police are asking anyone with information that could lead to an arrest to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.