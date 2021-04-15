Expand / Collapse search

Daunte Wright's funeral to be held April 22 in Minneapolis

By Rose Semenov
Daunte Wright shooting
Daunte Wright (Daunte Wright family)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Ben Crump, the attorney representing the family of Daunte Wright, confirmed Wright's funeral will be held next week at a church in Minneapolis.

Wright died on Sunday after a Brooklyn Center police officer shot him with a handgun at a traffic stop. The officer resigned from her position and has been charged with second-degree manslaughter.

Families of George Floyd and Daunte Wright unite for news conference

Tuesday morning, the families of George Floyd and Daunte Wright gathered together to make their voices heard and call for justice in both cases.

During a press conference, Crump said the service would be held on Thursday, April 22 at noon at New Salem Missionary Baptist Church in Minneapolis.

Crump said following the press conference, the Wright family had plans to go to the funeral home to make arrangements.

Wednesday, Rev. Al Sharpton announced his organization, the National Action Network, will cover Wright's funeral costs. Sharpton will also give a eulogy at the upcoming service. 

It is unclear at this time if the funeral will be a public service.