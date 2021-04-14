Daunte Wright shooting protests continue for 4th night in Brooklyn Center

Crowds gathered outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department for the fourth consecutive night Wednesday as demonstrators called for justice in shooting of Daunte Wright.

No formal protests were scheduled Wednesday night, but the National Guard, the Minnesota State Patrol and the Brooklyn Center Police Department remained in place in front of the police headquarters, which has been fortified by a temporary fence.

Tuesday, demonstrators were seen shaking the fence and throwing items at law enforcement. In response, police declared the protest unlawful and made 79 arrests after using tear gas and flash bangs to disperse the crowd.

In the wake of the protests following the police shooting of Daunte Wright, Brooklyn Center city leaders announced the creation of the Brooklyn Center Community Crisis Team to promote peaceful protests and establish connections with community members Wednesday afternoon.

According to Acting City Manager Reggie Edwards, the Brooklyn Center Community Crisis Team has nine volunteer members from businesses, the faith community and city government. The team had its first meeting Wednesday and will continue to meet for the next 10 days to discuss strategies, such as having groups wear an identifying item signifying they are peaceful protesters.

Brooklyn Center and a number of surrounding communities have issued curfews Wednesday night. Brooklyn Center’s curfew goes into effect at 10 p.m.