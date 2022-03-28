Dashcam video shows another DWI arrest for accused repeat drunk driver

A convicted drunk driver charged in a crash that injured two people earlier this month was arrested just days earlier in another drunk driving incident.

Prosecutors say Lynn Filla's blood alcohol concentration was more than twice the legal limit to drive when she ran a stop sign and crashed into another car in Lindstrom, injuring two people, before trying to leave the scene just over a week ago.

But that may not have been the only time she was intoxicated behind the wheel in the month of March.

Investigators say an officer in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin, pulled Filla over driving what looks like the same car from the Lindstrom crash after noticing her driving suspiciously just before 9 p.m. on March 10th.

The officer says he could smell intoxicants coming from her car, her speech was slow and slurred and her eyes were watery and droopy.

But Filla refused a breathalyzer and had to be taken to a hospital for blood tests.

She was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and obstructing an officer, but she was released and wasn't charged until last Friday, nearly a week after she crashed into the couple in Lindstrom.

Last week we spoke to Rich Lovdal, who's brother Kevin was killed when Filla's car crossed the center line and crashed head-on into Kevin's van in Linwood Township back in 2018.

Prosecutors say her blood alcohol concentration in that case was nearly three-times the legal limit to drive but she received a staggered sentence and probation.

"We as a family agreed to the plea bargain with the hope that she would turn her life around. That was our hope and it doesn't seem to have happened," Lovdal told FOX 9 on March 22.

Filla is in the Chisago County Jail, but Anoka County also has a hold on Filla while it determines if the Lindstrom crash violated her probation for the crash in 2018.

Advertisement

These issues are expected to be addressed at her next court hearing on April 25.