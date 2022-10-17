Darrell Brooks trial: Prosecutors focus on events after parade attack

Witness testimony resumed Monday morning, Oct. 17 in the Darrell Brooks trial, charged in the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack. The state hoped to wrap up its case Monday, however, due to interruptions from Brooks, there is more testimony expected.

To start the day, Waukesha County District Attorney Sue Opper indicated a pre-trial offer was made to Brooks – and that the matter was addressed last week Thursday. Brooks indicated he did not have this pre-trial officer.

"It was provided to you, you are indicating you haven’t read it. If at any time you want to change your plea, you can," said Judge Jennifer Dorow.

The district attorney, for the record, then read the pre-trial offer. But Brooks stated, "It's not something that was conveyed to me."

The first state witness to take the stand on Monday was Sean Backler – who indicated he was working in his yard on the day of the Waukesha Christmas Parade. Backler testified he saw Brooks at the side of his house.

Backler talked about his brief contact with Brooks. He stated he asked Brooks what he was doing there – and then offered a description of Brooks; later identifying Brooks in the court as the same person. Backler testified something seemed "off" with Brooks.

"He was wearing a t-shirt. No shoes. Sweating. His eyes were huge. He was just acting - when he came out from the garage he asked if I could call him an Uber," Backler said.

Next to testify for the state was Domanic Caproon. Caproon said Brooks came up his driveway, lifted his shirted and said he did not have any weapons, and needed a phone to call can Uber. Caproon stated he handed him a phone.

Caproon positively identified Brooks as the man who he met in his driveway. He testified he remembered a tattoo above Brooks' eye. Caproon later indicated he provided police with his phone so investigators could see who Brooks called on that date.

Week 2 recap

The state has taken the jury through the path the red SUV took down Main Street. Now, prosecutors are presenting what happened after the parade attack that ultimately led to Brooks' arrest. On Monday, that state plans to call Daniel Rider to the stand. Brooks showed up on his doorstep after the parade attack, and Rider -- not knowing what happened or why this man was there -- made him a sandwich, let him come inside and helped him call for an Uber.

The jury will then hear from two more police officers – the one who made the arrest (and show his body camera), as well as an officer who will testify on statements Brooks made while in custody.

A crime analyst will testify that they found Brooks' DNA on the SUV's steering wheel. A Wisconsin State Patrol inspector will testify about a mechanical inspection of the SUV. Prosecutors said there was nothing wrong with the vehicle, meaning Brooks could have stopped at any time.

Prosecutors are trying to prove that Darrell Brooks was behind the wheel of the red Ford Escape that drove through the Waukesha Christmas Parade route on Nov. 21, 2021, killing six and injuring more than 60. Brooks faces 76 counts in the case, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. One homicide conviction would put him behind bars for life.

The second week of the trial was much different from the first, in that we saw Darrell Brooks remain in the main courtroom the entire week. He was moved to an adjacent courtroom every day during the first week of the trial due to repeated interruptions. At one point, we saw Brooks take off his shirt in the courtroom next door and sit with his back to the camera.

During the second week of the trial, we saw Brooks in a suit and tie Monday-Friday, and he even offered an apology to the court for his actions during Week 1.

Prosecutors say Brooks drove a red SUV through the parade route on Nov. 21, 2021, killing six and injuring more than 60 others.

On Nov. 21, 2021, according to prosecutors, Brooks met up with his ex-girlfriend in Frame Park, the same woman he is accused of running over with his red SUV earlier in November 2021. She told police they argued in his SUV before he started driving, and he "was driving around with one hand and striking her in the face with his other hand." She eventually got out and called her friends for help.

Waukesha parade attack victims identified

Soon after that, according to prosecutors, Brooks drove that red SUV through the parade route, killing Jackson Sparks, 8, Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52 and Wilhelm Hospel, 81. More than 60 others were hurt.