Dangerous high waters close North Shore state parks, Minnesota DNR says

Hazardous conditions on the North Shore has prompted the closing of multiple trails, roads, bridges and campgrounds.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says this week's severe storms paired with late-spring melt has caused the rivers to flood.

"These waters are dangerous and unpredictable and have the power to sweep away anything. Please stay safe by staying away from these areas," Parks and Trails Division director Ann Pierce said in a news release.

State parks and trails along the North Shore have closed as many tributaries to Lake Superior are breaching trails, roads and bridges. The DNR said the majority of the parks are experiencing flooding.

As of Friday evening, here are the impacted state parks and trails:

Visitors should check state park and trail conditions or contact park staff before deciding to head out.