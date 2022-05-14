Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Wilkin County
23
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until WED 2:30 AM CDT, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 3:00 PM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until SAT 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:30 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until SAT 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 2:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until FRI 10:15 AM CDT, Koochiching County
Flood Warning
until SAT 6:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 2:30 PM CDT, Kanabec County
Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Cook County, Lake County
Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 10:00 PM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Carlton County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 4:00 AM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Yellow Medicine County

Dangerous high waters close North Shore state parks, Minnesota DNR says

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 11:14AM
Minnesota
FOX 9
Image 1 of 3

  (Minnesota DNR)

(FOX 9) - Hazardous conditions on the North Shore has prompted the closing of multiple trails, roads, bridges and campgrounds.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says this week's severe storms paired with late-spring melt has caused the rivers to flood.

"These waters are dangerous and unpredictable and have the power to sweep away anything. Please stay safe by staying away from these areas," Parks and Trails Division director Ann Pierce said in a news release.

State parks and trails along the North Shore have closed as many tributaries to Lake Superior are breaching trails, roads and bridges. The DNR said the majority of the parks are experiencing flooding.

As of Friday evening, here are the impacted state parks and trails:

Visitors should check state park and trail conditions or contact park staff before deciding to head out. 