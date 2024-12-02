Dangerous cold in MN raises concerns for homeless population

With overnight temperatures dropping to dangerous levels this week, concerns are growing for the increasing number of people sleeping outside in Minnesota.

What to know

Among those experiencing homelessness, the number of individuals staying outside overnight continues to rise in the state.

To escape the cold this week, many are staying at the Catholic Charities' Dorothy Day Center in St. Paul. The center is currently seeing nearly 800 people a day coming through for services and warmth during this cold snap.

Tatyana Finklea, from Catholic Charities' Adult Emergency Services, explained the challenges the organization is facing. "We have to stay open longer, we have to serve the community, we have to meet the needs of the community," she said.

However, the overnight shelter operated by Catholic Charities across the street has only 172 beds, far fewer than the number of people seeking help during the day. This shortfall forces many to find alternative shelters or endure the freezing cold.

"And some are staying out because of necessity. We genuinely cannot meet the needs with our current bed availability within, overall, our state," Finklea added.

Context

According to the Wilder Foundation’s most recent homelessness survey, the number of people who never spend the night outside has been decreasing. The data shows a 9% increase since 2012 in those spending at least one night outside and a 10% rise in those staying out for 15 nights or more.

The decision to stay outside is not always due to lack of options. Some individuals choose to remain outdoors for various reasons, including addiction, mental health struggles, or a reluctance to part with partners or pets.

"They got ways to help people stay warm, fight the cold, if people want to. [Are there more people that don’t want to?] There’s a lot of people that don’t want to. [Why?] I don’t know. Their own choice, their own decision," said one man staying visiting the Dorothy Day Center.

"It’s dangerous. We’re seeing a lot more fires," Finklea noted.

Outreach

With winter underway, outreach efforts to encourage people to seek indoor shelter and work towards stable housing are intensifying. "We here are still holding strong and working really closely with our partners and our donors to continue to meet the need. But it is challenging, and it becomes even more challenging every year," said Finklea.

Clothing and shoe giveaways are being organized to assist those in need, but not everyone takes advantage of these resources. "If they want it, they can get it. If they don’t, they gonna be cold," one man concluded.