Robbinsdale child rescued from lake after bystander jumps to save him
ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A quick-thinking Good Samaritan saved a young child from drowning in Ryan Lake on Friday, turning a frightening moment into heroism.
Rescue at Ryan Lake after emergency call
What we know:
Officers from the Robbinsdale Police Department responded around 2:43 p.m. to a report of a 4-year-old boy underwater about 50 feet from shore at Ryan Lake near the 4600 block of Chowen Avenue North.
Dig deeper:
Authorities say a worker at a nearby house immediately ran out, dove into the lake and reached the struggling child.
The boy was underwater by the time the worker got to him, but he managed to bring the child to a dock just as emergency crews arrived.
Medical staff on the scene after the rescue reportedly found the boy to be breathing and conscious.
What they're saying:
"There are a number of heroic actions here; the person that called 911, who cared enough to get involved, the adults that went into the water to try to get to the child, and the man who got to the child and brought him above the water to safety. These people are true heroes," said Police Chief Patrick Foley in a press release on Friday.
The Source: Information provided by the Robbinsdale Police Department.