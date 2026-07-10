Robbinsdale child rescued from lake after bystander jumps to save him

The Brief A 4-year-old boy was rescued from Ryan Lake in Robbinsdale on Friday, July 10. A worker at a nearby home reportedly jumped in and pulled the child to safety before emergency crews arrived. The boy was breathing and conscious after being checked by medical staff.



A quick-thinking Good Samaritan saved a young child from drowning in Ryan Lake on Friday, turning a frightening moment into heroism.

Rescue at Ryan Lake after emergency call

What we know:

Officers from the Robbinsdale Police Department responded around 2:43 p.m. to a report of a 4-year-old boy underwater about 50 feet from shore at Ryan Lake near the 4600 block of Chowen Avenue North.

Dig deeper:

Authorities say a worker at a nearby house immediately ran out, dove into the lake and reached the struggling child.

The boy was underwater by the time the worker got to him, but he managed to bring the child to a dock just as emergency crews arrived.

Medical staff on the scene after the rescue reportedly found the boy to be breathing and conscious.

What they're saying:

"There are a number of heroic actions here; the person that called 911, who cared enough to get involved, the adults that went into the water to try to get to the child, and the man who got to the child and brought him above the water to safety. These people are true heroes," said Police Chief Patrick Foley in a press release on Friday.