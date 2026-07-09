Flock camera error leads to MN car reviewer being swarmed by cops

The Brief Joel Feder, a journalist with The Drive, was swarmed by police in a Kohl's parking lot while test driving a Range Rover after Flock cameras misidentified his vehicle as stolen out of Los Angeles. Plymouth police later determined the license plate had been incorrectly entered into the database. Plymouth police noted that a patrol officer manually running the plate would have received the same incorrect information.



A car reviewer doing a test drive in Minnesota was swarmed by cops in Plymouth after a Flock camera wrongly marked the Range Rover he was driving as stolen.

Flock camera mistake

What we know:

Joel Feder is a journalist with The Drive, an auto blog. He was out late last month test driving a $155,000 Range Rover for a review when suddenly he was swarmed by multiple police squads in a Kohl's parking lot.

The officers had been tracking his test Range Rover due to an error with the Flock cameras.

The cameras had misidentified Feder's vehicle as stolen out of Los Angeles.

What they're saying:

Body camera videos released by Plymouth police show officers trying to work through the confusion caused by the camera mistake. Plymouth police tell FOX 9 they later discovered the license had been wrongly entered into the National Crime Information Center.

Speaking with FOX 9 on Thursday, Feder explained that he believes the issue also lies with the fact that the vehicle had a manufacturer plate on it that Flock couldn't register correctly.

"There's an edge case here, but basically the plate had two little numbers. It was a weirdly formatted plate because of the manufacturer plate," Feder explained. "Someone in LA at some point probably made an error in putting information into the system as a stolen plate. It got amplified immensely by Flock cameras and AI. The AI did not read the edge case of, 'Why are there two missing numbers? There's just some of the numbers that match. Okay, disregard.' And it flagged it as stolen and then all of a sudden the cops surrounded me and my wife, and they thought that the plate was stolen. Thank God my kids weren't with me."

Flock responds

The other side:

In a statement to FOX 9, Flock said:

We take incidents like this seriously and are looking closely at what happened.

Based on what’s been reported, this appears to have started with an incomplete plate entry in a police report, where the full manufacturer plate was entered as "34 DTM" instead of "34 03 DTM" into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.

Flock’s system is highly accurate, and situations like this are rare. That said, an alert should be one part of an investigation, not the whole basis for a stop. We consistently advise law enforcement agencies that alerts should be treated as investigative leads, and that officers should independently verify the license plate, vehicle details, and surrounding circumstances before taking any enforcement action.

In a statement to FOX 9, Plymouth police point out that a police officer on patrol could have made the same error that Flock made if they had run a search on the license plate. That's because police say the error lies with how the plate was entered into the database – not with the cameras.

The statement reads: "License plate readers alert officers when a vehicle bearing a license plate that has been entered into NCIC passes by the camera. The reasons for an NCIC alert can include but are not limited to stolen vehicles, plates, property or guns, as well as missing persons. If an officer was on routine patrol and manually checked a license plate on their computer, they would receive the same information from NCIC that was received via Flock."

Flock camera concerns

The backstory:

Flock cameras are automated license plate reader cameras that can scan your license plate and feed it into a database. Law enforcement agencies use these cameras to detect flagged license plates – like license plates for vehicles belonging to wanted suspects or license plates for stolen vehicles.

The cameras have become a hot button topic in recent years as people have raised concerns over how police use the data. There have also been concerns raised about law enforcement misusing Flock data. Just this week, a Milwaukee police detective was accused of misusing Flock data to track two innocent people.

Local perspective:

Last month, the City of Columbia Heights voted to remove all of its Flock cameras due to resident concerns over the technology.