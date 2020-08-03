Cup Foods reopens at 38th and Chicago after death of George Floyd

article

Cup Foods, the convenience store at 38th and Chicago in Minneapolis forever linked to the death of George Floyd, reopened Monday.

The 911 call that led to Floyd’s death came from a Cup Foods employee.

A sign inside Cup Foods in Minneapolis.

The store reopened in June for a day, then closed again out of respect for Floyd.

However, not everyone is happy about the move. Some local activists told FOX 9 the store should remain closed.