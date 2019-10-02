Crow Wing County Jail reports possible Salmonella outbreak and Hepatitis A case

The Crow Wing County Jail has reported a possible Salmonella outbreak and a positive Hepatitis A test within a week of each other.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the jail determined there was a Salmonella outbreak after multiple inmates reported intestinal illnesses Tuesday. The source of the bacteria has not been determined, but the jail is working to find a cause.

Visitation is currently suspended as a result and inmate movement and interactions have also been limited while a professional cleaning crew cleans and sanitizes the jail.

Before the possible Salmonella outbreak, on Sept. 26, the jail was notified one inmate tested positive for Hepatitis A. The source of that illness has also not been determined.

During the investigation, jail staff has been working with the Crow Wing County Public Health Department to vaccinate inmates and employees that could have been exposed to the inmate.

“The Sheriff’s Office takes all health issues among staff, inmates and others very seriously,” said a release from the Crow Wing County Sheriff. “We are committed to the safety of all and are thankful to our health partners for their work on these issues.”