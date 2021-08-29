Crews rescue 4 teens from Mississippi River in St. Paul, recover 1 body Sunday

article

Crews recovered the body of a young man hours after a group he was with was rescued from the Mississippi River overnight in St. Paul.

According to the St. Paul Fire Department, authorities received the call about five potential victims on the river around 12:30 a.m. by the Marshall Avenue Bridge and Mississippi River Boulevard. Authorities believe the teens were in or near a storm drain at the time.

Crews were able to rescue four teens shortly thereafter, but one remained missing. His body was recovered later Sunday morning.

