Expand / Collapse search
Wind Chill Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 11:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Ramsey County, Washington County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County
6
Wind Chill Warning
from SAT 9:00 PM CST until SUN 1:00 PM CST, Benton County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Douglas County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County
Wind Chill Warning
until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Clay County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Hubbard County, Kittson County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Traverse County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Wind Chill Warning
from SAT 9:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Wind Chill Warning
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Mower County, Olmsted County
Wind Chill Warning
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Houston County, Wabasha County, Wadena County, West Otter Tail County, Winona County, Buffalo County

Crews endure bitter cold to put out house fire in Minneapolis

Published 
Minneapolis
FOX 9
article

Crews endure the bitter cold to fight a house fire in Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Firefighters braved the extreme cold Saturday morning to extinguish a house fire in Minneapolis.

The fire started at a duplex on the 4100 block of Bryant Avenue North. Investigators say the fire was contained to outside the building, and the people in the house were able to get out safely.

"Crews have really difficult firefighting conditions in this weather. Hose lines tend to be a little bit more hard to manipulate, and, as you can tell by the cold, our bodies get extremely cold fast and that makes working difficult," said Battalion Chief Rita Juran.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.