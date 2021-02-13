Crews endure bitter cold to put out house fire in Minneapolis

article

Firefighters braved the extreme cold Saturday morning to extinguish a house fire in Minneapolis.

The fire started at a duplex on the 4100 block of Bryant Avenue North. Investigators say the fire was contained to outside the building, and the people in the house were able to get out safely.

"Crews have really difficult firefighting conditions in this weather. Hose lines tend to be a little bit more hard to manipulate, and, as you can tell by the cold, our bodies get extremely cold fast and that makes working difficult," said Battalion Chief Rita Juran.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.