Crash in Cottage Grove leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

A 27-year-old was killed and a 33-year-old was hospitalized in a single-vehicle crash in Cottage Grove, Minnesota, according to police.

Police say they were dispatched to a crash around 1:07 a.m. on the 8400 block of East Point Douglas Road.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the car the two were driving in on fire. Firefighters put the fire out and found the 27-year-old victim inside the car dead. The 33-year-old was outside the burning can and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The initial investigation indicates the two were driving south on East Point Douglas, missed a curve, and crashed into a tree.

Speed and alcohol are believed to have played a role in the crash.