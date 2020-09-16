Craft kit from Ruff Start Rescue helps bring toys to homeless animals in Minnesota

Ruff Start Rescue, a nonprofit animal rescue group based in Princeton, is asking crafters for some help making toys for homeless dogs in Minnesota.

According to a release, Ruff Start Rescue is offering a free craft kit to make toys for animals in the group's care. The kits include instructions and supplies needed to make seven different pet toys.

To receive a free kit, email education@ruffstartrescue.org. Orders can then be picked up at the Ruff Start Rescue office in Princeton. Other options are available for those that can't pick up their kits.

For more information, click here.