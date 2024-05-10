Minnesota weather: Afternoon scattered storms Friday, nice weekend

Friday morning is set to begin on a quiet note, with some scattered storms expected to rumble through in the afternoon.

The forecast shows a risk of some storms in the afternoon that may produce strong winds and some hail.

A cold front is also expected to sweep through the state this afternoon, with some scattered showers and thunderstorms behind that front. Wind gusts are expected to close out the day.

Friday night into Saturday morning is expected to have some spotty showers north of Interstate 94.

High temperatures will likely be in the 60s and lower 70s across the state Friday with cooler overnight temperatures in the 40s.

Saturday is expected to warm up with temperatures reaching the lower to mid-70s.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast: