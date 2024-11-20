‘Cow lady’ of Bernadotte has world's largest collection of cows

The Brief Ruth Klossner of Bernadotte, Minnesota, has spent the majority of her life collecting cow-related artifacts. Klossner has so many cows of all shapes and sizes, that she gives tours of her "mooseum" collection by appointment. Guiness World Records declared her ever-expanding herd the largest collection of cow-related items in the world nine years ago, at just over 15,000 – and she's added another 6,000 items since then.



Locals say the tiny town of Bernadotte, Minnesota, is made up of just four houses and a church.

But even though the farm fields that surround it look empty, make no mistake there’s something special to see.

Cow country

"It's just something about cows that it's been my thing," said Ruth Klossner, who locals call the Cow Lady.

Klossner has cows until the cows come home.

From stuffed animals and salt and pepper shakers, to wall hangings and cookie jars, nearly every square inch inside her home is covered with them.

"I like dogs. I like cats, but I like cows more. Don't tell my dogs that," said Klossner.

‘Mooseum’

In fact, she has so many cows of all shapes and sizes that she gives tours of her collection by appointment, calling it her "mooseum."

"People are amazed by it. They just say I've never seen anything like it, and I say, you never will," said Klossner.

Klossner has been milking her love of livestock since her days growing up on a dairy farm, where she was involved in 4-H and was named National Holstein Girl in 1964.

She picked up her first cow themed collectible at a household auction in 1973, and never looked back.

"It just started by accident and kept growing. I never intended to make it this kind of a collection. It just started and kept growing," said Klossner.

World record

Klossner keeps a list of every item catalogued on her computer.

Guiness World Records declared her ever-expanding herd the largest collection of cow-related items in the world nine years ago, at just over 15,000 – and she's added another 6,000 items since then.

"It's kind of fun to say I've got a Guinness World Record collection," said Klossner.

Klossner's most prized possession is a sterling silver cream pitcher given to her by actress Tipi Hedren, who was born in nearby Lafayette, after she stayed at Klossner's house when she returned to her birthplace to act as the Grand Marshall of its centennial parade back in 2000.

"She was as personable as anybody. We sat around here in the evening laughing and carrying on, drinking wine and eating snacks and had a good time," said Klossner.

Last year, Klossner put an addition on her home to give her passion projects more room to roam.

"To be able to spread out the pieces I had, it was just getting way too crowded, But I've got it filled so I don't know what I'm going to do next," said Klossner.

Some might say Klossner belongs on a funny farm, but she has no plans to put her hobby out to pasture.

"It's fun. It's crazy. It's just something to do," said Klossner.