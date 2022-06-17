COVID-19 vaccine for young children in Minnesota: Locations, appointment information

COVID-19 vaccines could be available for Minnesotans ages 6 months to 5-years-old as early as next week.

On Wednesday, a Food and Drug Administration panel gave their recommendation for the vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers. The final decision now lies with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which will decide on a formal recommendation after a meeting on Saturday.

The state of Minnesota has pre-ordered 67,000 doses of vaccine. The Minnesota Department of Health expects the initial demand for the shots to be high. Families who want to get the vaccine in a specific location, like from their family pediatrician, may need to wait several weeks until appointments are available.

If approved, the vaccines will be offered at several locations across the state

• More than 320 primary care providers, local public health agencies, tribal health officers and pediatric and family medicine offices will vaccinate children between six months and five years old

• At least 44 Minute Clinic locations across Minnesota will vaccinate children between 18 months and five years old

• At least 50 pharmacies across Minnesota will vaccinate children between 3-years-old and 5-years-old

• The state’s Community Vaccination location at the Mall of America will begin administering the vaccine as soon as Wednesday, June 22nd. If doses arrive on time, parents will be able to make appointments, which are required, beginning on Monday

• Weekly vaccination clinics will be held at four Children’s Minnesota clinic locations in the metro: West Saint Paul, Brooklyn Park, Minneapolis, and Saint Paul. All families, including non-Children’s patients, are welcome

The vaccine for kids ages 6 months to 5-years-old still needs to receive authorization from the CDC, and providers need to receive shipments of the vaccine before they can start vaccinating.

Providers can be found using the Find Vaccine Locations map, which will be updated as vaccines arrive in Minnesota.