COVID-19 outbreak in Lewiston, Minnesota traced to pickup games, sports camps

Health officials in Winona County have identified a COVID-19 outbreak in Lewiston, Minnesota connected to several events, including a handful of sports activities, that took place in the area last month.

Winona County Health and Human Services said it identified the outbreak through contract tracing. Multiple COVID-19 cases were traced back to several gatherings where attendees were infectious and may have been contagious, but were not yet symptomatic.

Health officials are asking anyone who attended the following events to get tested for COVID-19 and quarantine for 14 days, even if their test results are negative.

July 26: Unorganized basketball game at Crossings Center, Lewiston

July 27: Football camp (morning) and basketball camp (evening) at Lewiston-Altura High School, Lewiston

July 28: Football camp (morning) and basketball camp (evening) at Lewiston-Altura High School, Lewiston

July 29: 7 on 7’s football at Paul Giel Field, Winona

July 29: Lewiston Farmers Market, Lewiston

July 30: Evening basketball camp at Lewiston-Altura High School, Lewiston

July 30: Unorganized basketball game at Crossings Center, Lewiston

Anyone that has tested positive for COVID-19 is asked to speak to Winona County contract tracers.

As of Friday, Winona County has reported 257 cases of the coronavirus and 16 deaths.