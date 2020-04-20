COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Nearly 4,500 positive tests to date

Nearly 4,500 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday, according to the state's Department of Health Services.

In new data released Monday, 4,499 people tested positive, 1,211 of which have been hospitalized with the virus.

In total, 230 people have died.

46,603 Wisconsin residents have tested negative for the virus as well.

Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers extended the state's stay-at-home order until May 26. In addition, Wisconsin and five other states announced a regional pact to reopen the economy.

Wisconsin ordered all of its State Parks, forests and recreation areas closed April 9.

The state's first deaths were reported on March 19.

On April 4, President Donald Trump approved disaster declaration for Wisconsin due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This declaration allows for federal funding to be allocated to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that were impacted by the virus.

On March 24, Evers directed the Department of Health Services to issue a "Safer At Home" order that prohibits all nonessential travel in the state, with some exceptions.

The order, which affects more than 5 million people, went into effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 25 and will remain in effect until April 24 or until a superseding order is issued. That means schools, bars, restaurants, salons, museums, fitness centers and other businesses that have already been closed for the last week will remain closed until then.

Similar to Minnesota, Wisconsin health officials say they are prioritizing testing for COVID-19 due to a shortage of ingredients needed to run the tests.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can Text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211Wisconsin.org or call 211. Call volumes are high, so officials are asking people to be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, health officials advise you to call your health care provider.

To prevent illness, wash your hands often, cover coughs and sneezes, clean frequently touched surfaces every day and stay home when you are sick.