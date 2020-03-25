COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 585 cases, 6 deaths

Wisconsin now has 585 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including six deaths related to the virus. This marks an increase of 128 cases from Tuesday and raises the total amount of deaths by one.

Wisconsin had its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on Feb. 5, although it did not see a second case until March 9.

Similar to Minnesota, Wisconsin health officials say they are prioritizing testing for COVID-19 due to a shortage of ingredients needed to run the tests. A total of 10,089 people have tested negative for the virus to date.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY BREAKDOWN

The following lists of the amount of cases and deaths reported in each county.

Bayfield 1

Brown 3

Calumet 1

Chippewa 1

Columbia 5

Dane 88, 1 death

Dodge 3

Douglas 4

Dunn 1

Eau Claire 5

Fond du Lac 18, 1 death

Grant 1

Green 1

Iowa 3

Jefferson 5

Kenosha 14

La Crosse 10

Marathon 1

Milwaukee 290, 3 deaths

Monroe 1

Outagamie 4

Ozaukee 20, 1 death

Pierce 3

Racine 7

Rock 4

Sauk 6

Sheboygan 7

St. Croix 4

Walworth 5

Washington 21

Waukesha 42

Winnebago 5

Wood 1

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has identified evidence of community spread multiple counties. This means there are people there of have tested positive and it is unknown what their exposures have been. The patients were not exposed to a known case and had not traveled to a location where there is community transmission.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can Text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211Wisconsin.org or call 211. Call volumes are high, so officials are asking people to be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

GOVERNOR ISSUES 'SAFER AT HOME' ORDER

On Tuesday, Gov. Evers directed the Department of Health Services to issue a “Safer at Home” order that prohibits all nonessential travel in the state, with some exceptions.

The order, which affects more than 5 million people, went into effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 25 and will remain in effect until April 24 or until a superseding order is issued. That means schools, bars, restaurants, salons, museums, fitness centers and other businesses that have already been closed for the last week will remain closed until then.

