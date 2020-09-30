COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 27 deaths in last 24 hours, a pandemic record

article

27 new COVID-19 deaths were reported Wednesday, marking a new pandemic high in the state of Wisconsin.

The next highest single-day death increase was May 27 when 22 Wisconsinites died.

1,327 Wisconsinites have died since the beginning of the pandemic out of 122,274 total cases. 7,300 people have been hospitalized with the virus and 99,925 have recovered from it since the pandemic began.

According to national data, Wisconsin has seen the largest 4-week case increase total in the country with a 110 percent increase.

COVID-19 infections can often go undetected and be asymptomatic, laboratory-confirmed tests only represent a fraction of actual COVID-19 cases. A study from the Journal of the American Medical Association estimated that actual cases in some instances were six to 24 times greater than reported cases.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced an indoor mask mandate for people over the age of 5, which he extended Sept. 22. Face coverings while indoors except at a private residence are required as of Saturday, Aug. 1.

Advertisement

Evers extended the state's stay-at-home order until May 26, but on May 13, the state Supreme Court blocked the extension, effectively opening all establishments in the state. Hours later, images emerged of packed bars across the state, leading the Governor to call his state "The Wild West." Evers' original "Safer at Home" order went into effect on March 25.

On April 4, President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for Wisconsin due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This declaration allows for federal funding to be allocated to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that were impacted by the virus.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can Text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211Wisconsin.org or call 211. Call volumes are high, so officials are asking people to be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, health officials advise you to call your health care provider.