County officials warn of possible COVID-19 exposure at western Wisconsin casino

Health officials in Barron County, Wisconsin are warning people who visited a casino this week to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.

The health department says they learned a visitor to the St. Croix Casino Turtle Lake on Tuesday, September 15 has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say people who visited the casino between 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on that date should monitor themselves for any symptoms over the next two weeks.

If you start to feel ill, you are asked to stay home and get tested.

The St. Croix Casino Turtle Lake is located about an hour and half drive from the Twin Cities.