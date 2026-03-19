After sister’s overdose death, Circle Pines woman says kratom bill isn’t enough

The Brief A bipartisan bill would put stricter regulations on kratom and 7-OH, making it a misdemeanor to sell either supplement to anyone under 21. Kratom is legal in Minnesota but banned in several other states, including neighboring Wisconsin. A Circle Pines woman whose sister overdosed on kratom said the bill does not do enough to address the supplement’s risks.



A bill would enforce more stringent regulations on kratom and a similar supplement, something a Circle Pines woman who lost her sister to an overdose said is a positive step but does not do enough.

'It’s just so sad....': Woman recounts sister’s overdose death, urges statewide ban

What we know:

Ann Marie Beier lost her younger sister, Emily, to a kratom overdose in August 2024. Emily, who was 42, of Burnsville, used kratom to manage anxiety, her sister said. Beier found empty kratom bottles next to her sister's body, and an autopsy later confirmed kratom as the cause of death.

What they're saying:

Kratom can be purchased at many gas stations and smoke shops. Several states have banned it, but it remains legal in Minnesota. Lawmakers are considering a bill that would make it illegal for anyone under 21 to buy or possess kratom. In addition, the bill would make it a misdemeanor for anyone to sell kratom to someone under 21.

Kratom banned in six states

Where is kratom banned:

Kratom is currently banned is six states, including Wisconsin, Indiana, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama and Vermont. It is not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, which warns against its use.

What they're saying:

"There’s so many times where I just want to give her a call and tell her like how my day went," said Beier, who pointed out that stricter regulations would not have saved her sister. "She’s 42 years old, and if she could get hooked into this – and being as smart and educated as she was – you know, anybody can."

She said she would like to see the supplement banned.

Medical perspective:

Dr. Alta Deroo, chief medical officer at Hazelden Betty Ford, supports outlawing kratom in Minnesota.

"You don’t know what’s in it," she said. "The definition of a Schedule I device is one that has no medical use, and right now I don’t see the kratom in its current form that we’re seeing as [having] any medical use for a person."

What's next:

If the bill is passed into law, it would take effect on Aug. 1.