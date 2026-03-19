Man charged after fatally shooting estranged partner and her child in Anoka County

The Brief Irving Van Marsaw, 53, has been charged after he allegedly shot and killed his estranged partner and her 5-year-old son. Marsaw is charged with two counts of second-degree murder. Marsaw had made threats to his ex-partner in the past, and reportedly assaulted her.



A man has been charged after he fatally shot a woman and her 5-year-old son in Anoka County Wednesday.

Charges in Anoka County double homicide

What we know:

Irving Van Marsaw, 53, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder with intent.

According to the charges, on March 18, just before 1 a.m. officers responded to Ryan Place in Circle Pines on reports of a shooting.

A child had called 911 reporting that her mother and brother had been shot inside their home by Irving Marsaw.

At the scene, they found a woman fatally shot in the chest. Authorities identified her as 44-year-old Jennifer Sue Marsaw.

A 5-year-old boy was also found shot at the scene, court documents said. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. The boy was identified as Jennifer Marsaw's son, Marzai Andrew Dawson.

Charges state that the child who called 911 told authorities her and two of her siblings were on a walk outside around 12:44 a.m., and when they returned home they heard multiple "pops" as they were walking up to the house.

The child said her younger brother then ran into the home as Irving Marsaw was walking out with a handgun, court documents said.

Irving Marsaw then ran into a shed on the property as the brother came running out of the home screaming that their mother and little brother had been shot.

911 was called and officers searched for Irving Marsaw in a wooded area where he was hiding, the charges said. He was eventually found and taken into custody.

While in custody, Irving Marsaw allegedly made a statement saying the shootings happened "in the heat of passion."

Past abuse and threats

Dig deeper:

The charges state that the child, who called 911, told officers in another statement that Irving Marsaw had threatened to kill her mother and had assaulted her, as recently as March 3.

The child went on to say her mother had kicked Irving Marsaw out of their home after an argument where he held a knife. The child said the last conversation she heard between her mother and Irving Marsaw, was Jennifer Marsaw saying she was "going to trial," and Irving Marsaw responded, "bet," then hung up.

Authorities called Irving Marsaw the "estranged partner" of Jennifer Marsaw.

The cause of death for Jennifer Marsaw and her son were gunshot wounds to the chest and back.

What's next:

Irving Marsaw is currently in custody and has his first court appearance Friday morning.