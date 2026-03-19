Bill introduced to repeal Cesar Chavez Day in Minnesota amid sexual abuse allegations

The Brief A bill has been introduced to repeal Cesar Chavez Day in Minnesota after new allegations of sexual abuse against young women and girls came to light. Chavez founded the National Farm Workers Association in the 1960s with Dolores Hueta, who is one of the women who made accusations against Chavez. Cesar Chavez Day is usually celebrated on March 31.



Minnesota lawmakers have introduced a bill to repeal Cesar Chavez Day in the state after the civil rights leader was accused of sexual abuse.

Cesar Chavez Day could be repealed

What they're saying:

Minnesota State Representative María Isa Pérez-Vega (DFL-St. Paul) introduced the bill to repeal Cesar Chavez Day in the state.

She says the bill comes after a New York Times investigation shed light on sexual abuse and "predatory behavior" by Chavez against women and girls, including his co-founder of the National Farm Workers Association, Dolores Huerta.

In the New York Times investigation, two other women came forward saying Chavez sexually abused them when they were minors.

READ MORE: Dolores Huerta issues statement amid César Chávez scandal: 'My silence ends here'

"The pain and trauma survivors carry is a weight that can’t be erased by replacing signs and names on buildings or repealing this state holiday, but it’s a step forward for healing," said Rep. Pérez-Vega. "The harm has been done; the only way forward is believing survivors, providing resources for their healing, and staying committed to the fight for every victim silenced by sexual assault."

"The New York Times report yesterday was horrifying and deeply troubling," said House DFL Leader Zack Stephenson. "We believe women who come forward in these difficult situations, and this is yet another example of men in a position of power taking advantage of women. We have a responsibility to hear these stories and act. House DFLers are prepared to move quickly to pass this legislation, and I'm grateful to Representative Pérez-Vega for bringing this bill forward."

The other side:

The Minnesota House GOP say they are "absolutely in support of renaming Cesar Chavez Day" and look forward to passing the bill as soon as possible.

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of sexual assault? Help is available. Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) provides a 24/7 national sexual assault hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-656-4673