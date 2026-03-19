MN restaurant offers free meals to lawmakers who dine with colleagues from opposing party

The Brief Sweeny's Saloon in St. Paul is offering free meals to lawmakers who "Dine across the aisle" with colleagues from the opposing party. The owner said he sent a personal email invitation to all Minnesota lawmakers to make the offer. Two pairs of lawmakers have taken the restaurant up on the offer so far.



A St. Paul restaurant is offering a free meal for any pair of Minnesota lawmakers who are willing to dine with colleagues from the opposing party.

Sweeney's Saloon offering meal to lawmakers who ‘Dine across the aisle’

Local perspective:

Only two pairs of lawmakers have taken Sweeney's Saloon up on the offer so far.

Rep. Bjorn Olson (R-Fairmont) and Rep. Brad Tabke, (DFL-Shakopee) were the first and work together on the House Transportation Committee.

Another pair of opposing lawmakers, State Senator Steve Cwodzinski (DFL-Eden Prairie) and State Sen. Julia Coleman (R-Waconia), also participated.

What they're saying:

Sweeney's Saloon owner, Will Rolf, said he made the offer a personal to all Minnesota lawmakers through a personal email invitation.

"I think people are sick of the fighting," Rolf said. "They'd like to see people get along and get things done."

Rolf also spoke about the "genuine" discussion on divisive issues he had with Representatives Tabke and Olson, adding that they came to an understanding by the end of the conversation.

The meal includes a drink and a sandwich.