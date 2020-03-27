Coronavirus pandemic: How to apply for unemployment in Minnesota

article

In just the past 11 days, more than 200,000 Minnesotans have filed for unemployment benefits, which is more than the total for all of last year.

Under legislation signed by President Trump on Friday, unemployment benefits for all Americans for the length of the outbreak.

In Minnesota, laid-off workers can apply for benefits online. You can also apply over the phone, but state officials say the phone system has been slammed with calls. They are asking for calls to be reserved for those without internet access. For applicants in the Twin Cities, you can call 651-296-3644. Outside of the metro, workers can call 1-877-898-9090. And those who are hearing impaired can call 1-866-814-1252.

When applying, you'll need some key information, including your:

• Social Security number

• Driver's license number or other state government identification number

• Contact information

• Employment history for the past 18 months, including:

• Each employer's name, address and telephone number

• Dates of employment (month and year)

• Pay rate

• Reason you no longer work for the employer

• Bank information, if you choose direct deposit

Some applicants will need further documents, including union members, federal workers, and non-citizens. You can click here for that information.

Advertisement

But, the process hasn't been so easy for everyone. Emma Schultz feels like she’s fallen through the cracks.

Even with expanded benefits passed by Congress, Schultz still gets nothing. She's a college student who didn’t earn enough working part time but still has bills. Schultz said she didn’t

"I was about to get a nanny job but that was also cancelled because of this virus so it’s kind of hard that I’ve lost two jobs," she said. "I’m not getting any income through the government, so it’s just kind of hard."

For more information on getting unemployment and the restrictions, you can click here.

Under the legislation signed by President Trump on Friday, Americans who make less than $75,000 per year will get a payment of $1,200. Couples who make less than $150,000 will get $2,400. You can read more about the legislation and who qualifies by clicking here.