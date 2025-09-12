Coon Rapids triple murder sends Fridley man to prison for life

article

The Brief A Fridley man found guilty of three different murders will spend the rest of his life in prison. Alonzo Pierre Mingo, 39, disguised himself as a UPS driver and carried a cardboard box to the door. The victims were found dead in their Coon Rapids home with gunshot wounds to their heads.



A man who was seen on surveillance footage disguised as a package delivery driver at the scene of a triple murder will spend the rest of his life in prison after a judge sentenced him to life without parole.

Alonzo Pierre Mingo, 39, was sentenced for the murders of three people who were found shot dead in their Coon Rapids home back in January 2024.

Coon Rapids triple murder

The backstory:

Alonzo Pierre Mingo, 37, of Fridley, was initially charged with three counts of second-degree murder in connection to the Jan. 26 killing of Shannon Patricia Jungwirth, 42, her son Jorge Alexander Reyes-Jungwirth, 20, and her husband Mario Alberto Trejo Estrada, 39.

Mingo was then charged with first-degree murder, including for premeditation, while committing a felony, and aiding and abetting.

The criminal complaint states surveillance cameras in and outside the home, located on the 200 block of 29th Avenue Northwest in Coon Rapids, captured much of the incident.

Court records allege cameras showed three people, Mingo and brothers Demetrius Shumpert and Omari Shumpert, getting out of a vehicle at the house. Mingo was dressed as a UPS driver and carrying a cardboard box to the door. Eventually, all the men left together.

When police later responded to the scene, they found a man in the doorway with at least one gunshot wound to the head. A second man was found with an apparent gunshot wound to the head in the office area of the home. Then, in the bedroom, police found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The criminal complaint accused Mingo of being responsible for two of the deaths.

Two children, both under the age of 5, were found at the home, charges said.

What's next:

The jury trial for Demetrius Shumpert is set to begin is set to begin on Nov. 3, 2025.

The jury trial for Omari Shumpert is set to begin on Dec.1, 2025.